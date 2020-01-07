Has Plenty of Room Growth Ahead for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock (NYSE:RCL) has been rated as Outperform by Macquarie. This latest rating was contained in a recent research note published by the firm on October 18, 2019 and has set a $132 price target for the stock. Some experts on Wall Street have also posted a report on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock.

Argus rated the stock as a Hold in a research noted published on August 13, 2019. Deutsche Bank rated the stock as a Buy in a research note published on August 29, 2018.

As it stands, a total of 20 analysts are covering RCL stock, with 15 of them rating it as a Buy while 0 of them rating it as Overweight. 5 analysts meanwhile advised investors to Hold, 0 rated it as Underweight while the 0 rated it as a Sell. A look at the overall ratings means that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock has an average rating of Overweight.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) which is currently valued at 27.83 billion, with the company publishing its last earnings report on 10/30/2019, for the recent quarter of 2019. In that quarter, the company recorded a revenue of 2.54 billion, which was same as the forecast of 2.54 billion made by some analysts. For that same quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) posted $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) which was above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02, which represents an increase by 1.30%.

The stock market has a tendency to become sophisticated sometimes, even for seasoned investors and traders. Even when a trader got what he/she had expected, the market sometimes decides to move in the opposite direction. This volatility sometimes leads to some traders doubting and second-guessing their moves. This is why getting to know historical price performance, as well as both long-term and short-term trends, is very important. Over the past one week, RCL price has dropped by -1.28%. A look at its price performance over the past three months sees the stock go up by 27.41%, while it has gain 17.64% over the past six months and 33.28% since the start of the year.

Let us now look at some of its likely support and resistance level. Recent research on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has seen its stock trading -2.35% below its three-month high price. A look at the other side also sees stock trading +31.01% above its three-month low. A wider look sees RCL trading -2.35% below its 52-week high and 39.29% above from its 52-week low price.

Shareholders of the company sometimes like to find out how their investments are growing. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has so far given an ROE of 16.70%. When the ROE is low, it means that the company isn’t generating enough profits. The Return on Assets (ROA) ratio meanwhile is an indication of how profitable a company is relative to the total asset it owns. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s ROA at the moment stands at 6.60%. Any company that is managing its assets better will have a higher return while one that manages assets poorly would result in low returns.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has a return on investment (ROI) of 8.80%. The higher the ROI percentage, the higher the profit exceeds the costs, thus analysts consider such investments as an overall gain. A negative ROI, however, means that the cost is higher than the profits, a scenario analysts consider as a net loss.

Let us now take a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)’s trading volatility. Its 7-day volatility is around 1.02%, while it has a monthly volatility of 1.44%. RCL has an ATR (Average True Range) of 1.99 and a beta factor of 1.43. The volatility of a stock is an indication of the stock’s drop or gain in case the wider market drops or surges. A beta score higher than 1 means that a stock is highly volatile while below 1 means that the volatility of a stock is low.

The price of RCL moved down by -$1.86 during the normal trading session on Monday to trade at $131.63. The Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock has a trading volume of 1.51 million shares, which is low, compared to its average daily volume of 1.56M shares.